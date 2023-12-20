Author Wendy McCarter’s New Book, “Pony Days,” is a Riveting Tale That Centers Around Soupy the Pony, His Farmyard Friends, and Their Various Daily Adventures
Recent release “Pony Days” from Covenant Books author Wendy McCarter is a riveting series of adventures that centers around the daily lives of Soupy and his friends on their farm. From stories about making new friends to a terrible stormy night, “Pony Days” is sure to bring joy to readers of all ages.
Inman, SC, December 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wendy McCarter, a long term homeschool educator, animal lover, and avid book reader who resides in South Carolina with her family, dogs, and horses, has completed her new book, “Pony Days”: a delightful collection of short stories that follows the adventures of Soupy the pony and his friends as they work to help each other through whatever situation arises on their farm.
McCarter writes, “Spend some Pony Days on the farm with Soupy and his friends as Soupy gains an understanding of how easy it can be, with the help of furry, wise Mama Cat, to overcome various fears in daily heartwarming, and sometimes funny, situations.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Wendy McCarter’s new book is a charming series that draws inspiration from the real-life horses and scenarios the author has witnessed on the farm. Through sharing these wonderful stories, McCarter hopes to encourage readers of all ages as they follow along and discover how Soupy and the other animals overcome their fears using wisdom, knowledge, and friendship.
Readers can purchase “Pony Days” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
