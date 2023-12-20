Author Wendy McCarter’s New Book, “Pony Days,” is a Riveting Tale That Centers Around Soupy the Pony, His Farmyard Friends, and Their Various Daily Adventures

Recent release “Pony Days” from Covenant Books author Wendy McCarter is a riveting series of adventures that centers around the daily lives of Soupy and his friends on their farm. From stories about making new friends to a terrible stormy night, “Pony Days” is sure to bring joy to readers of all ages.