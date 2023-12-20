Author Y. Leon Favreau’s New Book “The Response from My Soul: Co-Creating with Spiritual Beings” Shares Impactful Information About the Interconnectedness of the Universe
Recent release “The Response from My Soul: Co-Creating with Spiritual Beings” from Covenant Books author Y. Leon Favreau is about how an engineer and manufacturing manager learned about being able to access spiritual information on most any subject and how he helped develop uses for some of it.
Fort Myers, FL, December 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Y. Leon Favreau, a civil engineer who has worked as a construction estimator and field inspector for a large engineering and construction company and a project engineer for a pulp-and-paper mill, has completed his new book, “The Response from My Soul: Co-Creating with Spiritual Beings”: an eye-opening work that shares the author’s journey of expanding his view of the world.
Author Y. Leon Favreau managed an innovative family-owned wood products firm, during which time he became a forest activist who cofounded the educational Multiple Use Association. In that capacity, he was invited to speak at locations around the country to testify at US congressional subcommittee hearings and to participate in a national forest summit in the capital.
Born in Canada, Leon has lived mostly in Maine and New Hampshire, where he and his wife, Suzie, raised two daughters. They currently live in Florida, where Leon promotes the increased use of common-sense spiritual information and universal energy.
Favreau writes, “As the subtitle suggests, this book is about co-creating with spiritual beings. If I had been asked a couple of decades ago if I wanted to do that, I would likely have answered, ‘If there is such a thing, I am not qualified.’ And yet it happened. This book is about those spiritual experiences; and during one of them, a reading that took place in October 2018, Spirit said the title of the book I was writing is ‘The Response from My Soul.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Y. Leon Favreau’s new book offers an unexpected perspective of the world.
Readers can purchase “The Response from My Soul: CoCreating with Spiritual Beings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
