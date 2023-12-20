Author Carl W. Basden’s New Book, "Leadership That Makes an Impact," Presents a Practical Leadership Model That is Easy to Understand, Remember, and Apply
Recent release “Leadership That Makes an Impact” from Covenant Books author Carl W. Basden shares a model that was developed from the author’s personal experiences and his recognition of the key factors that contribute to the making of great leaders, whether in the workplace or at home.
Starkville, MS, December 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carl W. Basden, who spent his career in telecommunications with South Central Bell, BellSouth, and AT&T, has completed his new book, “Leadership That Makes an Impact”: an informative work that provides support for the various components of the model and is chock-full of examples, many of them humorous, that underscore the importance of the values presented.
Author Carl W. Basden spent most of his career in the network organization, ascending to various positions of leadership and ultimately becoming an assistant vice president of AT&T. He led large organizations with responsibilities in engineering, construction, installation, and maintenance. His final job with AT&T was in fleet management, where he led the organization responsible for the repair and maintenance of AT&T’s fleet. After retiring from AT&T, he worked for four years as a division vice president with MasTec Inc., with responsibilities in telecommunications.
Carl is a native of Mississippi. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Mississippi State University and has an MBA from Mississippi College. After living and working in a number of places throughout the South, Carl and his wife Sharia, currently reside in Starkville, Mississippi. They have three children and a growing number of grandchildren. He enjoys traveling, golf, and woodworking in his spare time.
Carl writes, “Several years ago, I attended an executive education program at Louisiana State University. The instructor in one of the classes asked us to introduce ourselves and, in a word or two, explain our leadership philosophy. I knew integrity was important to me, and that was what I shared. Some of the students had obviously thought through this more than I had, and some even had some acronyms they used to describe their philosophies. I was impressed! I asked myself why I was not able to articulate my thoughts as clearly. I began to work on developing a leadership philosophy, one that I could explain to anyone when called upon. I started making a list of the values that were important to me. I wanted them to be practical and easily understood. In addition, I wanted them to be easy to remember. The purpose of this book is to share the outcome of that effort. I hope that the resulting leadership model will prove to be beneficial for you as you lead your organization.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carl W. Basden’s new book utilizes a common-sense approach to leadership that is designed to benefit someone stepping into a leadership role for the first time or an experienced leader who is still open to learning.
Readers can purchase “Leadership That Makes an Impact” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
