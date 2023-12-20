Author Tom Puma’s New Book, “A Journey through ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas,’” Follows Two Siblings Who Learn All About the True Meaning of a Popular Christmas Song

Recent release “A Journey through ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’” from Covenant Books author Tom Puma is an adorable story that follows siblings Joe and Jessica as they take a magical journey through their dreams to discover the hidden meaning behind "The Twelve Days of Christmas" and how the song relates to Christ's life and teachings.