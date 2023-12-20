Author Tom Puma’s New Book, “A Journey through ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas,’” Follows Two Siblings Who Learn All About the True Meaning of a Popular Christmas Song
Recent release “A Journey through ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’” from Covenant Books author Tom Puma is an adorable story that follows siblings Joe and Jessica as they take a magical journey through their dreams to discover the hidden meaning behind "The Twelve Days of Christmas" and how the song relates to Christ's life and teachings.
Cave Creek, AZ, December 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tom Puma, a retired electrician and loving grandfather who currently resides in Cave Creek, Arizona and now writes full-time, has completed his new book, “A Journey through ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’”: a charming tale that follows two siblings as they embark on a magical adventure to discover the true meaning behind “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”
“How many times have you heard or sung the Christmas carol ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’ and not know what the song even meant?” asks Puma. “‘A Journey through “The Twelve Days of Christmas”’ will explain what this wonderful Christmas song is all about. It will take you on a journey through each day, where you will meet all the people, places, and animals in the song. They will explain each concept of each verse, where you will finally arrive at your destination—Jesus. Travel along with Joseph and Jessica as they discover the true meaning of this song.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tom Puma’s new book is a thrilling tale that will allow readers of all ages to discover the religious meaning behind each of the gifts from “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Puma’s tale to life, “A Journey through ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’” is sure to delight young readers, inviting them back to explore this wonderful and heartwarming story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “A Journey through ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
