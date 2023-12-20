Author Rosie Hullinger’s New Book, "Why Can't I See Jesus?" is a Heartfelt, Faith-Based Story That Shows How Jesus is Always Beside His Followers Throughout Their Day

Recent release “Why Can't I See Jesus?” from Covenant Books author Rosie Hullinger is an adorable tale that addresses a common question that children often pose and explores how Jesus is always present throughout one’s day, from mundane chores to exciting activities with loved ones, even if He cannot be seen.