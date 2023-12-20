Author Rosie Hullinger’s New Book, "Why Can't I See Jesus?" is a Heartfelt, Faith-Based Story That Shows How Jesus is Always Beside His Followers Throughout Their Day
Recent release “Why Can't I See Jesus?” from Covenant Books author Rosie Hullinger is an adorable tale that addresses a common question that children often pose and explores how Jesus is always present throughout one’s day, from mundane chores to exciting activities with loved ones, even if He cannot be seen.
American Falls, ID, December 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rosie Hullinger, a loving wife and mother of six who currently resides in Idaho and loves spending time with her family, has completed her new book, “Why Can't I See Jesus?”: a charming tale that ponders a question often asked by young children about Jesus and reveals how the Lord is never truly far away if one is willing to look for Him.
“Questions asked by our children are sometimes the most precious and can even be thought-provoking,” writes Hullinger. “Read this book and witness this little child’s search for the answers to their questions. Why can’t we see Jesus? Keep reading and learn the different ways that Jesus can be found in our everyday lives, in our everyday movements.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rosie Hullinger’s new book is a heartfelt tale that is sure to delight readers of all ages as they discover how close Jesus is throughout the day, whether one is simply sitting and reading or dancing and playing with friends. With colorful artwork to help bring Hullinger’s story to life, “Why Can’t I See Jesus?” is a beautiful tool for parents and guardians alike to help young readers grow closer with Christ and begin forging a relationship with Him.
Readers can purchase “Why Can't I See Jesus?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
