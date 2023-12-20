Author Dr. Michael Mahan D.C.’s New Book, “Soft Tissue Answers For The Layman,” Explores How to Use Acupuncture Points Safely and Comfortably to Relieve One’s Pain
Recent release “Soft Tissue Answers For The Layman” from Covenant Books author Dr. Michael Mahan D.C. is an insightful read that explores various methods of redirecting the body’s energies through the use of magnets in acupuncture for a safe and reliable pain relief method that anyone can use in their daily lives.
Denton, TX, December 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Michael Mahan D.C., who worked as a chiropractor for forty years before retiring, has completed his new book, “Soft Tissue Answers For The Layman”: an enlightening guide for those seeking a safe and effective relief from pain that utilizes acupuncture points and magnets to impact the body’s energies.
Raised on a small ranch in Central Texas from seventh grade until the end of his sophomore year in high school, author Dr. Michael Mahan moved to Farmers Branch, Texas with his family where he finished high school. Dr. Mahan went to college at Dallas Baptist College during his freshman year, but eventually transferred to the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas. Initially a premed major, the author decided to attend Texas Chiropractic College in Pasadena, Texas, where he graduated as a chiropractor in 1976.
“According to the principles of physics, everything is energy, even you and me,” writes Dr. Mahan. “We are going to discuss using energy to release pain or increase bodily function. No, this isn’t a text on meditation or yoga. Classically, we think of energy conducted along nerve pathways, but here, we are going to consider energy as directed by meridians of energy, as in classical Chinese acupuncture. However, we are not going to talk about using any needles. Instead, we will be using earth (static) magnets like you can buy at your local hardware store.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Michael Mahan D.C.’s new book is a unique tool to help readers from all walks of life learn how to utilize the author’s proven methods of using magnets in acupuncture instead of needles in order to safely achieve the same results. With instructive photographs accompanying each technique so readers have a visual guide to follow, “Soft Tissue Answers For The Layman” is the perfect guide for those who are ready to discover just how powerful acupuncture can be.
Readers can purchase “Soft Tissue Answers For The Layman” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
