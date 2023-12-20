Author Dr. Michael Mahan D.C.’s New Book, “Soft Tissue Answers For The Layman,” Explores How to Use Acupuncture Points Safely and Comfortably to Relieve One’s Pain

Recent release “Soft Tissue Answers For The Layman” from Covenant Books author Dr. Michael Mahan D.C. is an insightful read that explores various methods of redirecting the body’s energies through the use of magnets in acupuncture for a safe and reliable pain relief method that anyone can use in their daily lives.