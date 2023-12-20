Susanna Cantoral’s New Book, “Ms. Willard and Her Life-Changing Advice,” is an Insightful Read That Reinforces Family Ties Through Interactive Reading
Recent release “Ms. Willard and Her Life-Changing Advice” from Page Publishing author Susanna Cantoral is a manual that helps both parents and teachers in creating multidisciplinary activities for children before, during, and after a pandemic.
Bellflower, CA, December 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Susanna Cantoral, a researcher on the subject of children’s behavior and their interests, has completed her new book, “Ms. Willard and Her Life-Changing Advice”: an educational piece that teaches parents or family leaders a new communication modality via interactive reading. It also encourages adults to regulate the type of information the family consumes during complicated times, especially when minors are present.
“Have you ever thought about what went through the minds of students, especially the youngest, when it was announced that face-to-face classes would cease for an unknown time due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic? That was pretty shocking, right?
“In the students’ short story, author Susanna Cantoral describes the audacity of a teacher encouraging her students not to be afraid. Meanwhile, this present book is the version for parents and guardians that emphasizes various topics, such as courage, listening to true sources, and the importance of reading among other topics. In a few words, this is a guide that will serve as a practice in your daily life with recommendations to create moments of interaction between family members.”
Published by Page Publishing, Susanna Cantoral’s engaging book provides a family interactive reading program that is essential for a child’s development.
Readers who wish to experience this informative work can purchase “Ms. Willard and Her Life-Changing Advice” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
