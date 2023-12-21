Author Britton Taylor’s New Book, "Daisy May Goes Out to Play," is a Captivating Children’s Story That Celebrates the Importance of Friendship
Recent release “Daisy May Goes Out to Play” from Page Publishing author Britton Taylor is a compelling and delightful children’s story that shares an example of standing up for what is right.
Las Vegas, NV, December 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Britton Taylor, a short-story writer with aspirations of being a novelist, has completed his new book, “Daisy May Goes Out to Play”: an insightful children’s story about a lovable dog named Daisy May, who loves all living creatures. She lives with her human on a farm just outside of town, where she laughs and plays with all her farm animal buddies. One beautiful day, she leaves home to visit her good friend, who lives just down the trail from her. Together they meet several new friends and have the time of their lives. The group continues their journey and heads to the park, but along the way, they discover that the world may not be ready for their friendship.
Author Britton Taylor lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, with his sweet Labrador Daisy May. Besides spending time with her, he enjoys snowboarding, watching documentaries, and rooting for his beloved sports teams—Go Cowboys, Rockets, Astros, and Runnin’ Rebels! Mr. Taylor wanted to share what a beautiful and loving soul Daisy May is and felt a children’s book would be the best way to convey that. Daisy May is an exceptionally special dog, and Mr. Taylor is certain that the world will love her just as much as he does.
Mr. Taylor writes, “Out from the grass came a coldhearted snake. He hissed his remark, ‘What’s this, for Pete’s sake? Dogs, cats, and birds don’t get along. With a squirrel and a frog, this is just wrong! Some of you are big, while some of you small, and you’re all different colors. You don’t match at all. There should be fighting, calling everyone names, not singing and dancing and playing these games. There’s nothing in common. It just isn’t right. Where’s the prejudice, anger, hatred, and spite? It’s all very alarming and so easy to see that all six of you are not meant to be.’”
He continues, “Daisy May wasn’t pleased with this hateful speech. She scorned the cruel snake and had these words to preach: ‘We have one thing in common. We’re all creatures of Earth, each unique and special with value and worth. I really don’t care, black, white, or brown. They make me smile, but you make me frown. It doesn’t matter, red, yellow, or green. We are all friends, and you are just mean. I cannot tolerate beliefs such as this or the poisonous venom in the words that you hiss. So slither on, snake. We don’t share that view. You’re a big dummy. I feel sorry for you!’”
Published by Page Publishing, Britton Taylor’s meaningful tale invites young readers and listeners to follow along as Daisy May does whatever she can to protect her new friends and the special bond that they have forged.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase “Daisy May Goes Out to Play” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
