Author Raina T.R. Froste’s New Book, "Drakenheart," is a Riveting Coming-of-Age Story Following a High School Student as She Discovers a Secret World of Magic and Sorcery

Recent release “Drakenheart” from Page Publishing author Raina T.R. Froste is a spellbinding novel introducing Lily, a hitherto normal sixteen-year-old whose unexpected discovery plunges her into a mysterious galaxy of self-discovery, conflict, and intrigue. Will she find the courage to confront her secret identity and fulfill the life-changing challenge of her destiny?