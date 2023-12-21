Author Raina T.R. Froste’s New Book, "Drakenheart," is a Riveting Coming-of-Age Story Following a High School Student as She Discovers a Secret World of Magic and Sorcery
Recent release “Drakenheart” from Page Publishing author Raina T.R. Froste is a spellbinding novel introducing Lily, a hitherto normal sixteen-year-old whose unexpected discovery plunges her into a mysterious galaxy of self-discovery, conflict, and intrigue. Will she find the courage to confront her secret identity and fulfill the life-changing challenge of her destiny?
New York, NY, December 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Raina T.R. Froste, a voracious reader who also enjoys writing and watching crime dramas, has completed her new book, “Drakenheart”: a gripping story that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.
Sixteen-year-old Lily is battling the difficulties of high school as well as navigating the new life-altering journey she is forced to embark on. She discovers a world of magic and mystery full of secrets and hidden truths. Revealing a price on her head and the remnants of an age-old civil war, along the way, she meets powerful allies, faces treacherous adversaries, and discovers the strength to confront her destiny—all while crushing on the new kid, Jaxon, who struggles with the choice of following his head or his heart. Will she survive until graduation?
“Drakenheart” is a captivating journey of self-discovery and adventure where the truth is never what it seems.
Published by Page Publishing, Raina T.R. Froste’s engrossing book is a fantastic choice for avid fantasy readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Drakenheart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
