Author Bill Girvin’s New Book, "Nobody Rides for Free," is a Stirring Travel Journal Recalling His Adventures in Europe & the Middle East During the Tumultuous Seventies
Recent release “Nobody Rides for Free” from Page Publishing author Bill Girvin is a vivid reflection on his journey as a young man to Israel, Northern Ireland, the South of France, and beyond. He recalls the romances, the dangers, and the magic of his adventures across the Middle East and Western Europe amid the social and political upheaval around the world in the early Seventies.
Carmichael, CA, December 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bill Girvin, an avid adventurer who has visited all seven of continents and worked a variety of jobs in exotic locales around the globe, has completed his new book, “Nobody Rides for Free”: his seventh published work. This one recalling a few of his many extensive travels.
Between these pages is the true story of a young man becoming stranded in Europe and the Middle East with only a pocket full of change and no way home. Hoping to live on a kibbutz in Israel, plans were forced to change dramatically when the terrorist attack took place at the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Germany. Out of despair, he was forced to find work before trouble found him. With only a wing, a prayer, and a backpack, his life took a turn for the worse. His first journey to Europe began in the deadly streets of Belfast, Ireland. From there it was onwards to finding adventure and romance in the South of France and the mystical island of Corfu, Greece. There was seldom a dull moment. To capture the memories, he kept a daily journal of the adversities he faced and friendships he so desperately needed.
Even after all that happened during this journey, he never gave up his love for travel and continued onward to visit all seven continents, including Antarctica. Some of those stories are captured in two other journals that were later developed into additional books, “Cast It All to the Wind” and “When the Road Calls.”
Published by Page Publishing, three of Bill Girvin's seven engrossing books are true stories of a young man's spellbinding adventures around the globe.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Nobody Rides for Free" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
