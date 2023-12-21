Author Bill Girvin’s New Book, "Nobody Rides for Free," is a Stirring Travel Journal Recalling His Adventures in Europe & the Middle East During the Tumultuous Seventies

Recent release “Nobody Rides for Free” from Page Publishing author Bill Girvin is a vivid reflection on his journey as a young man to Israel, Northern Ireland, the South of France, and beyond. He recalls the romances, the dangers, and the magic of his adventures across the Middle East and Western Europe amid the social and political upheaval around the world in the early Seventies.