Author Ronald Epner, MD’s New Book, "My Life’s Dream Took Me to Sea," Shares Invaluable Life Skills That Brought Him a Fulfilled and Meaningful Life
Recent release “My Life’s Dream Took Me to Sea” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ronald Epner, MD is an engaging tale about one man’s journey of self-discovery and the adventures of living his life’s dream.
Sisters, OR, December 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ronald Epner, MD, who was taught to sail by his father starting at age four has completed his new book, “My Life’s Dream Took Me to Sea”: a gripping and potent work written for the blue-water sailor with insights from seventy years of sailing experience, and it is written for the armchair sailor who wishes to experience what it’s like to sail one’s boat across oceans to foreign lands.
Author Ronald Epner, MD, graduated college as a chemical engineer. He went to work for Esso Research and Engineering Company and helped design petroleum plants. After a few years, he with his new wife, chose to move to Mexico to study medicine in Spanish. He graduated from Cornell University Medical College in 1976 and eventually specialized in orthopedic and hand microsurgery. He became interested in personal growth in the late 1980s. At fifty years old, he retired from his orthopedic practice to sail around the world while being available to provide emergency medical care to fellow sailors. He has always been an avid tennis player and in retirement devotes his time to studying COVID-19 vaccines, building things, woodworking, cycling, and dabbling in cryptocurrency.
Epner writes, “This book describes one man’s journey through life and at sea. An uncommon skill, intentionally taught to me and learned in childhood, powered several transformative decisions in my life. As a result of contact with two important teachers and years of self-discovery, I acquired life skills that can be used to create the reality that anyone chooses. As I consciously applied this new understanding, my life took several unexpected twists, sometimes in magical ways. The skills necessary are relatively easy to understand but require 'a life’s work' to master. In that pursuit, I try to share what I have learned so far.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ronald Epner, MD’s fascinating work provides detailed knowledge of how to avoid some common emergencies at sea, some not-so-well-known boat maintenance tidbits and ideas, and a strategy of how to survive a heart attack far away from help at sea for several days.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “My Life’s Dream Took Me to Sea” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
