New from HGBM & Rev. Jerry C. Crossley
Springfield, OH, January 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Now Available on Kindle and for Paperback Pre-Order in the Higher Ground Books & Media Shop.
Each of us has been given a gift: our life. Someday we must return it to its rightful owner. We are free to use this gift in any way we choose: to glorify God or to glorify ourselves. St. Paul used his to glorify God and, in so doing, found the secret of joy. Rev. Jerry Crossley decided to write a devotional commentary on his letter to the fledgling Christian community in Philippi. They too were discovering the secret of genuine joy.
Crossley entered the ministry as a United Methodist pastor in June 1960. He served two small churches in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. Afterwards, he served congregations in a city, in small towns, and in a little village. Along the way he expanded his ministry by serving as a chaplain to a Civil Air Patrol, a volunteer fire department, local hospitals, and a retirement community. Ever since retirement in 2013, he has continued to participate in the little congregation he once pastored, joyfully doing all he can to support and encourage his successor. He continues to guest-preach in churches of different denominations. Material needs and spiritual needs are all around us. May the Holy Spirit inspire each of us to look, to see, and to respond.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
