"Miss Demeanor: The Case of the Clumsy Clown," by Celia J, Available Now from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, December 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Miss Demeanor: The Case of the Clumsy Clown by Celia J created by Ed. N. White. This captivating third volume of the beloved Miss Demeanor series for middle-grade readers is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children that both educate and entertain.
Red Nose Fred, a professional clown, has come to town to appear at children’s parties. Unfortunately, he's also a jewel thief. But Celia J. is on the case. As Celia begins her Forensic II summer class following her successful investigation of The Case of the Crooked Cat, she meets Jimmy, a Native American boy from the Cherokee Nation, vacationing at his sister’s home in Connecticut. A new emotion troubles Celia, something she has not previously experienced. Is it love? The Case of the Clumsy Clown is sure to delight young readers.
Ed N. White, a writer of mysteries and a teller of tales. He turned his imagination to the world of middle-grade literature, creating a precocious teen girl detective, writing as Celia J. to protect his anonymity. A grandfather of five girls, he has been a keen observer of their progress as they made their mark in a challenging world. He now lives on the Sun Coast of Florida near several famous authors.
Miss Demeanor: The Case of the Clumsy, 134 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-324-8, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
