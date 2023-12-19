"I Am Love": A Heartwarming Christian Film Written and Produced by Janice Lloyd
Davenport, FL, December 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- "I am love," a poignant Christian film written and produced by the talented Janice Lloyd, is set to captivate audiences with its powerful narrative and compelling performances. Inspired by the heartfelt journey of her granddaughter, Madison Jones, this must-see film is making waves as an Official Selection 2022 from the prestigious International Christian Film Festival. "I am love" is a testament to the unwavering power of faith, love, and the human spirit. Janice Lloyd, a seasoned storyteller, has crafted a script that resonates deeply with audiences, and her dedication to bringing this heartwarming story to life shines through in every frame.
Madison Jones, in her acting debut, delivers a remarkable performance that adds a layer of authenticity and emotion to the film. She attended and studied singing, dancing, modeling and acting at Craig & Janice Performing Arts Institute. Her portrayal is both touching and inspiring, making "I am love" a unique cinematic experience for viewers of all ages. The film's recognition as an Official Selection at the 2022 International Christian Film Festival underscores its quality and the impact it has on audiences seeking uplifting and faith-based content. The festival serves as a platform to celebrate outstanding christian films that inspire, entertain, and provoke thought. To watch "I am love," viewers can watch The film at www.altavod.com or www.trybinge.tv, providing convenient access to audiences worldwide. Not only a source of entertainment but also a catalyst for meaningful discussions on faith, love, and the human experience. "I am love" stands as a testament to the talent and dedication of Janice Lloyd and the entire cast and crew. Its inspirational story and powerful performances make it a must- see for anyone seeking a heartwarming and faith-filled cinematic experience. Further Inquiries
Contact Janice Lloyd 386 675-7356
