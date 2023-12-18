New Hoof Boot Alert: Cavallo Horse & Rider Announces Purple Trek
Cavallo Hoof Boots introduces new purple edition of the Trek hoof boot.
Denver, CO, December 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Add a little color to your horse’s wardrobe with the limited-edition version of Cavallo Horse & Rider’s tried and true Trek Boots—now available in purple for a limited time. The Trek Purple can be purchased in regular sole sizes. The boots are sold individually at: https://cavallo-inc.com/product/trek-purple-regular-sole-hoof-boot.
The Trek Model
The Trek hoof boot is flexible, durable, breathable, and easy to put on and take off. The regular sole is shaped for a rounder hoof. The boot upper has a honeycomb design and is lightweight for horse’s ease and comfort while moving over trails or any terrain. The sole is tough and protects hooves’ sensitive structures while riding or during rehabilitation, abscesses, navicular disease, punctures, or bouts of laminitis. The boots may also be worn for protection or for added traction and cushion (pads sold separately) while trailering. Purchase one for a “spare tire” or lost shoe or get your horse a set of four boots for complete traction and protection.
Slim sole options for the purple Treks will arrive in 2024. The purple color is only offered in the United States and Canada at this time.
Easy to Fit
Not sure of your horse’s hoof-boot size? Order now then report your size after you follow the guides. Choose “size to be determined” at checkout: https://cavallo-inc.com/product/trek-purple-regular-sole-hoof-boot. Cavallo allows you to upload photos of your horse’s hooves to help get the best fit.
The Cavallo website contains research, testimonials, and FAQs to help guide you as you transition to barefoot and prepare to ride in any sport. Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com for more help, or join the discussion on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CavalloHoofboots. Sign up for Cavallo's free newsletter and special community discounts: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/CavalloNews. Hint: For a limited time, get a 15% off coupon code as soon as you sign up for the newsletter. Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com to learn about the full line of Cavallo Horse & Rider products. Call toll-free from the USA or Canada: (877) 818-0037.
Carole Herder is the author of the number-one International Bestseller books, There Are No Horseshoes in Heaven and Hoof Prints on the Journey. Herder has been involved in horse health since 1993. Her company, Cavallo Horse & Rider Inc., develops, manufactures, and distributes horse products in 26 countries worldwide. Herder designed and developed Cavallo Hoof Boots and Total Comfort System Saddle Pads. Providing comfort for horses is her passion. She presents educational training worldwide on the benefits of keeping horses in their natural state. Herder is an honored award recipient of the Royal Bank of Canada Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, British Columbia's Businesswoman of The Year, and North America Enterprising Woman of The Year. She is a trailblazer and a proud member of the Women Presidents Organization, supporting female entrepreneurs in every industry.
Contact
Jenny Mundell
(877) 818-0037
https://www.cavallo-inc.com/CavalloNews
