Mashman Investments Reveals Investment Focus for Q1 2024
Jacksonville, FL, December 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mashman Investments has unveiled its strategic investment focus for the first quarter of the upcoming year. This focus centers on opportunities to generate returns and provide valuable guidance in personal branding to early executive teams.
Mashman Investments is actively seeking opportunities in the realm of pre-seed and seed businesses that are leveraging crowdfunding platforms like Wefunder. With a preference for business models in Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), e-Learning, and other internet-based sectors, the company is seeking ventures with significant growth potential.
Mashman Investments is also open to brick-and-mortar crowdfunding ventures. The company is eager to explore a diverse range of opportunities, aligning with its commitment to supporting ambitious entrepreneurs and founders.
Another area of intention is the receipt of advisory shares through direct partnerships with founders who aim to leverage their personal brands for business growth. The company believes in the power of personal branding and its founder Isaac Mashman is renowned for his expertise in this area. To this end, Mashman Investments is offering a minimum of 0.25% advisory shares, effective immediately, to teams seeking guidance and mentorship in this aspect of development.
Isaac had this to say, “I have been keen to start investing in companies and start-ups I feel strongly about. Seeing so many come and go over the last 5 years, I’m thrilled to find the gems in the rough and build the company’s portfolio.”
For more information about Mashman Investments and its investment initiatives, please visit the official website.
