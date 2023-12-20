Isaac Mashman Announces Forthcoming Release of an Experimental Crime Thriller, Edited by Michelle Fongeallaz
Isaac Mashman unveils an experimental crime thriller, dedicated to his late grandmother and edited by his mother, set for release on March 13, 2024.
Jacksonville, FL, December 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Businessman and author, Isaac Mashman, recognized for his mastery in personal branding and related business ventures, is working on a new creative endeavor, an experimental crime thriller. Scheduled for release on March 13, 2024, this is a departure from his usual focus on business-related topics.
Dedicated to his late grandmother who passed away in August 2022, holds sentimental value for Isaac. The decision to write this book was made in late 2023 when the idea came to him in passing. He has since dedicated his time to crafting a gripping narrative that promises to captivate readers and skillfully dives into the world of addiction and in his words “A slow slide into depravity.”
Following the success of his first work, "Personal Branding: A Manifesto on Fame and Influence," released in 2021, this crime thriller showcases Isaac’s diversity as more than just a business figure. Isaac is currently working on the second edition of his manifesto coming out later in 2024, promising two powerful yet equally different books in the upcoming year.
Edited by Michelle Fongeallaz, Isaac's mother, the collaboration adds a personal touch to the project.
Set to release in multiple formats, including paperback, hardcover, and digital, readers can choose the medium that best suits their preferences. Additionally, an audio version is slated for release later in 2024. It's noteworthy that the audio version will feature a narrator other than Isaac Mashman who can add depth to how the story is perceived.
While Isaac is choosing to keep the book's title private for now, anticipation is building as his following is already awaiting the unique experience promised by this experimental crime thriller. Isaac invites fans and followers to mark March 13th, 2024, on their calendars and stay tuned for further details and the official title reveal.
For press inquiries or to learn more about Isaac Mashman and his upcoming crime thriller, please contact press@isaacmashman.com.
Dedicated to his late grandmother who passed away in August 2022, holds sentimental value for Isaac. The decision to write this book was made in late 2023 when the idea came to him in passing. He has since dedicated his time to crafting a gripping narrative that promises to captivate readers and skillfully dives into the world of addiction and in his words “A slow slide into depravity.”
Following the success of his first work, "Personal Branding: A Manifesto on Fame and Influence," released in 2021, this crime thriller showcases Isaac’s diversity as more than just a business figure. Isaac is currently working on the second edition of his manifesto coming out later in 2024, promising two powerful yet equally different books in the upcoming year.
Edited by Michelle Fongeallaz, Isaac's mother, the collaboration adds a personal touch to the project.
Set to release in multiple formats, including paperback, hardcover, and digital, readers can choose the medium that best suits their preferences. Additionally, an audio version is slated for release later in 2024. It's noteworthy that the audio version will feature a narrator other than Isaac Mashman who can add depth to how the story is perceived.
While Isaac is choosing to keep the book's title private for now, anticipation is building as his following is already awaiting the unique experience promised by this experimental crime thriller. Isaac invites fans and followers to mark March 13th, 2024, on their calendars and stay tuned for further details and the official title reveal.
For press inquiries or to learn more about Isaac Mashman and his upcoming crime thriller, please contact press@isaacmashman.com.
Contact
Isaac MashmanContact
904-567-7138
https://isaacmashman.com
904-567-7138
https://isaacmashman.com
Categories