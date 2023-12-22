Author Phillip DiMarzo’s New Book “Kristopher,” is an Intense Dramatic Work Following an Otherworldly and Malevolent Being Through the Decades of His Torturous Existence

Recent release “Kristopher” from Page Publishing author Phillip DiMarzo is a dizzying journey into madness through the senses of a man both cursed and empowered to wander the decades in search of souls to test and fates to decide.