Author Phillip DiMarzo’s New Book “Kristopher,” is an Intense Dramatic Work Following an Otherworldly and Malevolent Being Through the Decades of His Torturous Existence
Recent release “Kristopher” from Page Publishing author Phillip DiMarzo is a dizzying journey into madness through the senses of a man both cursed and empowered to wander the decades in search of souls to test and fates to decide.
College Park, MD, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Phillip DiMarzo, the author of “Fitzpatrick’s Brand-New Thingumadoodle” and “Through the Firelight” who resides in Baltimore, Maryland, has completed his new book “Kristopher”: a gripping and potent fever dream that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.
Kristopher, a young man who had a death wish, is now a crippled man on a mission, a magician wandering through the decades, deciding p,ple’s fate. Are heaven and hell one and the same?
Will Kristopher lead you out of the lost—into the found?
Let’s follow him and find out, shall we?
Published by Page Publishing, Phillip DiMarzo’s engrossing book is a topsy-turvy journey through a blighted landscape of tortured minds.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Kristopher” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
