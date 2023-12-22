Author J.C. Van Hook’s New Book, "Chick-A-Pea and Me," is an Adorable Story of the Lifelong Friendship Between a Young Girl and Her Beloved Pet Chicken

Recent release “Chick-A-Pea and Me” from Page Publishing author J.C. Van Hook is a charming story of a young girl named Jane who has an inseparable bond with her pet chicken, Chick-A-Pea. Together, the two have incredible adventures together, getting into new situations and making brand new friends each and every day.