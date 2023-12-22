Author J.C. Van Hook’s New Book, "Chick-A-Pea and Me," is an Adorable Story of the Lifelong Friendship Between a Young Girl and Her Beloved Pet Chicken
Recent release “Chick-A-Pea and Me” from Page Publishing author J.C. Van Hook is a charming story of a young girl named Jane who has an inseparable bond with her pet chicken, Chick-A-Pea. Together, the two have incredible adventures together, getting into new situations and making brand new friends each and every day.
Oakdale, CA, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- J.C. Van Hook, a retired reading teacher at an adult high school who also taught English as a second language, has completed her new book, “Chick-A-Pea and Me”: a charming story of the lasting friendship between a young girl and her special pet chicken, detailing their various adventures and all the new friends they make each and every day.
Originally from Iowa, author J.C. Van Hook moved to Manteca, California, as a child and grew up there, attending the local schools. As an adult, she spent six months in Germany and attended a language school there before going on to become an educator. In addition to teaching, Van Hook has had a real estate license for forty-six years, and she is now enjoying her retirement spending time with her family, writing books for children, and playing in a concert band.
“This book is about love and friendship among a human girl and her pet chicken Chick-a Pea,” shares Van Hook. “She was given the chicken when it was still in an egg, and a pigeon hatched the egg. As the story progresses, several other animal characters are added to the story, and they are friends too. It should serve as a reminder to the reader that no matter who, or what we are, we can live together. It illustrates that we can all be friends and love one another.”
Published by Page Publishing, J.C. Van Hook’s delightful tale is inspired by true events and will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Jane and Chick-a-Pea’s escapades, discovering the fun they have along the way. With vibrant, colorful artwork to help bring Van Hook’s story to life, “Chick-A-Pea and Me” is sure to keep readers of all ages engaged, leaving them wanting to revisit this beautiful story of friendship.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Chick-A-Pea and Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
