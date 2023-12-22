Author Maia Ashmit’s New Book, "Full Moon," is a Riveting Tale of Self-Discovery as a Young Woman Finds Love, Destiny, and the Remarkable Secrets of Her True Self

Recent release “Full Moon” from Page Publishing author Maia Ashmit is the spellbinding inaugural volume in her Guardian series introducing Enya Drago, the adopted daughter of Seers who is blessed with gifts that raise the suspicions of a local werewolf pack and ultimately result in her imprisonment and torture. As her unique powers become evident both to herself and others, she discovers the missing link to her identity, but must await her eighteenth birthday for her true destiny to be revealed.