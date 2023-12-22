Author Maia Ashmit’s New Book, "Full Moon," is a Riveting Tale of Self-Discovery as a Young Woman Finds Love, Destiny, and the Remarkable Secrets of Her True Self
Recent release “Full Moon” from Page Publishing author Maia Ashmit is the spellbinding inaugural volume in her Guardian series introducing Enya Drago, the adopted daughter of Seers who is blessed with gifts that raise the suspicions of a local werewolf pack and ultimately result in her imprisonment and torture. As her unique powers become evident both to herself and others, she discovers the missing link to her identity, but must await her eighteenth birthday for her true destiny to be revealed.
New York, NY, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Maia Ashmit, a book-loving neurodivergent from Wisconsin, has completed her new book, “Full Moon”: a gripping and potent literary debut that keeps the pages turning until its satisfying conclusion.
Seventeen-year-old Enya Drago is a half-sea nereid raised by her loving adoptive family. But that all changes one day when she is ripped from her normal carefree life. After being accused of a crime by the Southern werewolf packs, she willingly endures her tortuous punishment until she can be proven innocent. Her saving grace appears in the form of eighteen-year-old Leon Sterling, the son of one of the alphas. Will the handsome young Alpha be able to win her heart despite the evils lurking in the shadows? Or will they be torn apart as Enya begins to discover the secrets of who she really is?
Published by Page Publishing, Maia Ashmit’s engrossing book is a spellbinding adventure for avid fantasy readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Full Moon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
