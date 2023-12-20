Loveforce International States, “If You Need A Holiday For Your Mind, Then Wake Up And Smell The Flowers”
On Friday, December 22, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles by Honey Davis and Billy Ray Charles entitled "I Need a Holiday For My Mind" and "Wake Up And Smell The Flowers" respectively.
Santa Clarita, CA, December 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, December 22, Loveforce International will kick off its Winter Digital Music Single release schedule with two new singles. One is entitled “I Need A Holiday For My Mind.” The other is entitled ”Wake Up And Smell The Flowers.”
The new Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is entitled “I Need A Holiday For My Mind.” It is a Psychedelic, Blues-Rock Instrumental. A Wah Wah Pedal adds depth and tension to what would otherwise be a Blues-Rock instrumental which creates a kind of mildly frightening ambiance to it.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is an energetic, upbeat song entitled “Wake Up And Smell The Flowers.” A mixture of Old School Soul styles like a light-hearted version of “Doing It To Death” (by James Brown’s backup band Fred Wesley and the JB’s), and a vocal delivery similar to Teddy Pendergrass delivering what is essentially a humanitarian song with lyrics describing and questioning why the African American Community continues suffering black on black violence.
“We are releasing two groundbreaking songs to kick off Winter,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Honey Davis’s 'I Need A Holiday For My Mind' could be the world’s first Psychedelic Blues-Rock Instrumental and Billy Ray Charles’ 'Wake Up and Smell The Flowers' is about black-on-black violence, a subject rarely tackled in music. We are proud to bring music like this to the global marketplace,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The new Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is entitled “I Need A Holiday For My Mind.” It is a Psychedelic, Blues-Rock Instrumental. A Wah Wah Pedal adds depth and tension to what would otherwise be a Blues-Rock instrumental which creates a kind of mildly frightening ambiance to it.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is an energetic, upbeat song entitled “Wake Up And Smell The Flowers.” A mixture of Old School Soul styles like a light-hearted version of “Doing It To Death” (by James Brown’s backup band Fred Wesley and the JB’s), and a vocal delivery similar to Teddy Pendergrass delivering what is essentially a humanitarian song with lyrics describing and questioning why the African American Community continues suffering black on black violence.
“We are releasing two groundbreaking songs to kick off Winter,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Honey Davis’s 'I Need A Holiday For My Mind' could be the world’s first Psychedelic Blues-Rock Instrumental and Billy Ray Charles’ 'Wake Up and Smell The Flowers' is about black-on-black violence, a subject rarely tackled in music. We are proud to bring music like this to the global marketplace,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories