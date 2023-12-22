Author Johnny Augustine’s New Book, "The Depths of Shadow Creek Inn," Follows One Man's Ultimate Mission to Rescue Two Kidnapped Women from a Global Crime Syndicate

Recent release “The Depths of Shadow Creek Inn” from Page Publishing author Johnny Augustine is a powerful novel that centers around Jake O'Nell, who is enlisted to discover the whereabouts of two missing women and bring them home. But after he and his team discover who has taken them, they realize this kidnapping case is far more complicated and treacherous than they could have ever imagined.