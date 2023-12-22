Author Johnny Augustine’s New Book, "The Depths of Shadow Creek Inn," Follows One Man's Ultimate Mission to Rescue Two Kidnapped Women from a Global Crime Syndicate
Recent release “The Depths of Shadow Creek Inn” from Page Publishing author Johnny Augustine is a powerful novel that centers around Jake O'Nell, who is enlisted to discover the whereabouts of two missing women and bring them home. But after he and his team discover who has taken them, they realize this kidnapping case is far more complicated and treacherous than they could have ever imagined.
New York, NY, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Johnny Augustine, who lives in rural Wisconsin with his wife and family, has completed his new book, “The Depths of Shadow Creek Inn”: a gripping thriller that follows one man’s mission to rescue two kidnap victims, only to discover they’ve been captured by a criminal organization with worldwide ties, making them a formidable and dangerous enemy.
“When Jake O’Nell and his team agree to help find two missing women, their search leads them to a kidnapping organization that has ties all over the world!” shares Augustine. “Jake will be faced with some of the most difficult decisions he has ever had to make as they dig deeper and deeper to find the answers in the depths of a place called Shadow Creek Inn.”
Published by Page Publishing, Johnny Augustine’s enthralling tale is a captivating thrill ride that’s sure to leave readers in suspense with every turn of the page. As Jake gets closer and closer to undercovering the truth, and danger begins to close in, will he manage to save the two missing women, or finally meet his untimely end? Expertly paced and full of shocking twists, “The Depths of Shadow Creek Inn” is a mesmerizing novel that readers won’t be able to put down.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “The Depths of Shadow Creek Inn” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
