High Speed Low Drag Unveils Official Trailer for "Race With The Devil" Featuring Music from Bullet
Nashville, TN, December 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- High Speed Low Drag, an independent film production company known for its high-concept, low-budget films, is excited to announce the highly anticipated release of the official trailer for its upcoming movie, "Race With The Devil."
In this strange, cautionary tale, one man challenges the Devil to a hellish, lust-fueled drag race, battling the forces of evil and risking everything to rescue his uncle and girlfriend from the clutches of darkness. With nearly a decade of work involved, the film's principal photography was directed by Scott Crain and additional photography of 'seven years earlier' was captured by horror cult directors Tommy Barnes and Ben Dixon. The film stars horror queen Stacey Dixon as Belle, alongside Rene Millan as Scratch the Devil, Jim O'Rear as Uncle Bez, Ashley Pereira as Mary, and Hank Bagwell as Slade.
Cinematography by Elijah Light and sound by Grant Johnson, the film was shot in Tennessee, featuring racing sequences at the legendary Nashville Speedway and showcasing classic cars from the "Redneck Rumble"—the South's most celebrated hot rod, custom car, and rat rod show and swap meet.
Notably, the bar scenes were filmed at Mickey’s Tavern in East Nashville, a local favorite. In addition to these dynamic elements, the film also boasts captivating burlesque performances by Shannon Million as the "She Devil" and includes cameos by talented burlesque artists from the Nashville Burlesque troupe.
Revving up the film's Faustian theme, the trailer unleashes "One Deal With The Devil," a pedal-to-the-metal, thunderous track by Nuclear Blast Recording artist Bullet. This track is available for streaming and download on the special soundtrack compilation of "Race With The Devil - Burn Baby, Burn," accessible at racewiththedevil.bandcamp.com. The CD, which includes the exclusive theme song 'Fallen' written by David Myhre in collaboration with Tim Creedon, is also available for purchase on Walmart.com. The compilation features metal, rock, and rockabilly artists, Chrome Division, Crucified Barbara, "Demons," The Bloody Hollies, Girlschool, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, Darling Kandie, The Young Werewolves, Hellfire Revival, Marshall Willard, and the Race With The Devil house band FowlBeast.
Stay tuned for the official release date of "Race With The Devil."
For more detailed information and updates, please visit:
Official Website: https://theracewiththedevil.com
Follow us: https://facebook.com/racewiththedevil.
Additional links:
Trailer: https://epk.theracewiththedevil.com/trailer/ IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3713558/ Soundtrack: https://racewiththedevil.bandcamp.com/
