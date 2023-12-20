Flexxbotics Provides Robot Compatibility with Nakamura-Tome Machine Tools
Boston, MA, December 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced robot machine tending connectivity compatible with the full range of Nakamura-Tome machinery and equipment. With Flexxbotics next generation machining environments using robotics with Nakamura-Tome machine tools achieve higher yields, greater throughput and increased profit per part.
Flexxbotics’ patent-pendinf FlexxCORE technology enables robots to securely connect and communicate with Nakamura-Tome machinery in the smart factory to provide more powerful, flexible and open robot connectivity than previously possible.
Flexxbotics is compatible with Nakamura-Tome’s FANUC controllers and robot compatibility is enabled by Flexxbotics for all different Nakamura-Tome machine types including multi-tasking, swing B-axis turret, multi-turret and single-turret.
“We understand that the robots need to work seamlessly with the latest, new generation CNC machines, as well as, existing machines that manufacturers have in place,” said Tyler Modelski, Co-founder & CTO of Flexxbotics. “What we are doing with the Flexxbotics solution is delivering compatibility with over 1000 different models of CNC machines and with the ability to add new machines and models rapidly.”
In addition to compatibility with Nakamura-Tome’s FANUC FOCAS2/FOCAS controllers Flexxbotics is compatible with a wide range of open standard protocols including OPC/UA, MTConnect, Modbus-TCP, TCP/IP, Ethernet/IP, and DeviceNet along with MELSEC, Profibus/Profinet and other proprietary controllers and interfacing protocols.
Flexxbotics workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory, delivering robot-driven manufacturing at scale with autonomous process control for advanced machining operations. Flexxbotics’ SaaS/hybrid architecture also runs both online and offline so production continues with or without internet access, and Flexxbotics works with existing business systems such as CAD/CAM, SCADA/HMI, IIoT, MES, ERP, PLM and others for complete synchronization.
A full set of bidirectional communication, transform and routing capabilities are available in Flexxbotics for the robots and Nakamura-Tome machinery that are connected including loading PLC programs, sending instructions, updating parameters and status awareness depending on the equipment’s capabilities so the robots drive the machines in the smart factory.
“Manufacturers are all at different stages of converting to smart factory,” said Tyler Bouchard, Co-founder & CEO of Flexxbotics. “That’s why Flexxbotics solutions for robot-driven manufacturing can be deployed quickly at scale factory-wide or incrementally one workcell at a time.”
About Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory delivering autonomous process control for next generation machining environments. Flexxbotics SaaS/hybrid solutions enable robot-driven manufacturing at scale. Flexxbotics breakthrough, the FlexxCORE™ technology, seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics revolutionizes the use of robotics in complex production. Visit www.flexxbotics.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.
Flexxbotics’ patent-pendinf FlexxCORE technology enables robots to securely connect and communicate with Nakamura-Tome machinery in the smart factory to provide more powerful, flexible and open robot connectivity than previously possible.
Flexxbotics is compatible with Nakamura-Tome’s FANUC controllers and robot compatibility is enabled by Flexxbotics for all different Nakamura-Tome machine types including multi-tasking, swing B-axis turret, multi-turret and single-turret.
“We understand that the robots need to work seamlessly with the latest, new generation CNC machines, as well as, existing machines that manufacturers have in place,” said Tyler Modelski, Co-founder & CTO of Flexxbotics. “What we are doing with the Flexxbotics solution is delivering compatibility with over 1000 different models of CNC machines and with the ability to add new machines and models rapidly.”
In addition to compatibility with Nakamura-Tome’s FANUC FOCAS2/FOCAS controllers Flexxbotics is compatible with a wide range of open standard protocols including OPC/UA, MTConnect, Modbus-TCP, TCP/IP, Ethernet/IP, and DeviceNet along with MELSEC, Profibus/Profinet and other proprietary controllers and interfacing protocols.
Flexxbotics workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory, delivering robot-driven manufacturing at scale with autonomous process control for advanced machining operations. Flexxbotics’ SaaS/hybrid architecture also runs both online and offline so production continues with or without internet access, and Flexxbotics works with existing business systems such as CAD/CAM, SCADA/HMI, IIoT, MES, ERP, PLM and others for complete synchronization.
A full set of bidirectional communication, transform and routing capabilities are available in Flexxbotics for the robots and Nakamura-Tome machinery that are connected including loading PLC programs, sending instructions, updating parameters and status awareness depending on the equipment’s capabilities so the robots drive the machines in the smart factory.
“Manufacturers are all at different stages of converting to smart factory,” said Tyler Bouchard, Co-founder & CEO of Flexxbotics. “That’s why Flexxbotics solutions for robot-driven manufacturing can be deployed quickly at scale factory-wide or incrementally one workcell at a time.”
About Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory delivering autonomous process control for next generation machining environments. Flexxbotics SaaS/hybrid solutions enable robot-driven manufacturing at scale. Flexxbotics breakthrough, the FlexxCORE™ technology, seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics revolutionizes the use of robotics in complex production. Visit www.flexxbotics.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact
FlexxboticsContact
Tyler Bouchard
+1 (877) 456 1576
https://flexxbotics.com/
Tyler Bouchard
+1 (877) 456 1576
https://flexxbotics.com/
Categories