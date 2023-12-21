Contrell Leo Floyd’s Newly Released “The Steps in Life’s Journey Bridging the Gap to a Practical Guide to Christianity Living” is an Engaging Memoir
“The Steps in Life’s Journey Bridging the Gap to a Practical Guide to Christianity Living” from Christian Faith Publishing author Contrell Leo Floyd shares the highs, lows, and in-betweens of one man’s journey through a complex road to discovering the importance of God.
Miami, FL, December 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Steps in Life’s Journey Bridging the Gap to a Practical Guide to Christianity Living”: a potent autobiographical reflection. “The Steps in Life’s Journey Bridging the Gap to a Practical Guide to Christianity Living” is the creation of published author, Contrell Leo Floyd, who was born and raised in Miami, Florida, in the inner city of Brownsville in a Christian-oriented family.
Floyd shares, “The Steps in Life’s Journey Bridging the Gap to a Practical Guide to Christianity Living is a story about Contrell’s life journey growing up in the inner city of Brownsville. The phases, trials, tribulations, and challenges he had faced on a daily basis from not adhering to God’s words to relying upon self and man for answers and directions. That caused him tremendous setbacks in his life and unfortunately led to consequences and hardships. Through this journey, he was determined to triumph over it all and overcome his hurdles and pitfalls that caused him so much trouble in the past.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Contrell Leo Floyd’s new book offers readers a deeply personal story of hardship and blessings in the lessons certain to resonate with others who have struggled to realize God’s true promise.
Consumers can purchase “The Steps in Life’s Journey Bridging the Gap to a Practical Guide to Christianity Living” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Steps in Life’s Journey Bridging the Gap to a Practical Guide to Christianity Living,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
