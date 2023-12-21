Harold Wiggins III’s Newly Released “The Reason God Made Rainbows and Ribbons: A Poetry Collection” is a Poignant Anthology That Will Resonate with Many
“The Reason God Made Rainbows and Ribbons: A Poetry Collection” from Christian Faith Publishing author Harold Wiggins III is a deeply personal selection of poetry that draws from the authors experiences and observations through life’s complex moments.
Oviedo, FL, December 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Reason God Made Rainbows and Ribbons: A Poetry Collection”: a thoughtful and spiritually driven collection. “The Reason God Made Rainbows and Ribbons: A Poetry Collection” is the creation of published author, Harold Wiggins III, the recipient of the 2020 EIC Marketing award for excellence.
Wiggins shares, “There are times in our lives when we deal with circumstances that seem overwhelming; when all we need is a hug, a smile, or just a kind word. The Reason God Made Rainbows and Ribbons is about implementing the strength of poetry as a connection to faith and healing when we deal with life’s challenging moments. It is a personal glimpse into the meaning behind each ribbon.
“Awareness ribbons are representations meant to show support or to raise our consciousness. We equate the different colors and patterns with different situations. They have come to symbolize unity, compassion, hope, and love. They are the ties that bind us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harold Wiggins III’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as readers read of faith, loss, and God’s unending promise.
Consumers can purchase “The Reason God Made Rainbows and Ribbons: A Poetry Collection” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Reason God Made Rainbows and Ribbons: A Poetry Collection,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Wiggins shares, “There are times in our lives when we deal with circumstances that seem overwhelming; when all we need is a hug, a smile, or just a kind word. The Reason God Made Rainbows and Ribbons is about implementing the strength of poetry as a connection to faith and healing when we deal with life’s challenging moments. It is a personal glimpse into the meaning behind each ribbon.
“Awareness ribbons are representations meant to show support or to raise our consciousness. We equate the different colors and patterns with different situations. They have come to symbolize unity, compassion, hope, and love. They are the ties that bind us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harold Wiggins III’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as readers read of faith, loss, and God’s unending promise.
Consumers can purchase “The Reason God Made Rainbows and Ribbons: A Poetry Collection” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Reason God Made Rainbows and Ribbons: A Poetry Collection,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories