Gary Shackelford’s Newly Released “LINE UPON LINE” is a Thoughtful Discussion of Often Misunderstood Scripture
“LINE UPON LINE” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gary Shackelford is a helpful resource for anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of God’s word through careful study of scripture.
Middletown, DE, December 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “LINE UPON LINE”: an articulate and concise resource for students of the Bible. “LINE UPON LINE” is the creation of published author, Gary Shackelford, the founder and pastor of the Shekinah Glory Apostolic Church, Inc. Pastor Shackelford and Lady Rosalind were both saved in June 1967 at the Lily of the Valley Bible Way Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His ministry began as a teaching deacon two years later at the same church. Through the years, he was elevated from deacon to minister, to evangelist, and finally, to elder. He remained for twenty-two years until the former pastor, Sadie Gravely, transitioned. Pastor Shackelford became the pastor there under the organizational name Gravely Memorial Faith Bible Way Church in November 1989. For ten years, he pastored there until his vision for the Shekinah Glory Apostolic Church, Inc. work began in February 1999. Pastor Shackelford was again elevated to the overseer position in the organization called World Assembly of Restoration (WAR), which his church group joined in 1999. Pastor Shackelford resides in the state of Delaware with his wife, Evangelist Rosalind, of fifty-nine years (faithful in ministry and first lady of Shekinah Glory Apostolic Church, Inc.).
Shackelford shares, “My purpose for writing this book is to correct and encourage proper understanding and application of the scriptures rather than traditional stories and beliefs that have misled many for centuries. I believe it has been placed upon my heart to finally write down and share some of the things God has given me over the years, to cause people to really think about where they will spend eternity and with whom.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary Shackelford’s new book will present readers with a message of encouragement as they consider the carefully descripted explanations within.
Consumers can purchase “LINE UPON LINE” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “LINE UPON LINE,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
