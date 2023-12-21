C. Jackson Park and Barbara Schafer’s Newly Released "If Your Eye Offends You" is a Helpful Resource for Anyone Seeking a Better Understanding of a Complex Addiction

“If Your Eye Offends You: A practical guide to overcoming pornography addiction” from Christian Faith Publishing Authors C. Jackson Park and Barbara Schafer is an informative discussion of an addiction that often does not come to mind when considering the various challenges many people in our modern-day world face.