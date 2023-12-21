C. Jackson Park and Barbara Schafer’s Newly Released "If Your Eye Offends You" is a Helpful Resource for Anyone Seeking a Better Understanding of a Complex Addiction
“If Your Eye Offends You: A practical guide to overcoming pornography addiction” from Christian Faith Publishing Authors C. Jackson Park and Barbara Schafer is an informative discussion of an addiction that often does not come to mind when considering the various challenges many people in our modern-day world face.
New York, NY, December 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “If Your Eye Offends You: A practical guide to overcoming pornography addiction”: a helpful resource for addicts and those seeking to aid others. “If Your Eye Offends You: A practical guide to overcoming pornography addiction” is the creation of published authors, C. Jackson Park and Barbara Schafer.
Park and Schafer share, “Pornography; it’s literally everywhere. Many men (and women too) struggle with an addiction to pornography.
“Is there an answer? Is there hope? The answer to both questions is yes. This book is aimed at any person who is addicted to pornography, with the goal of helping them break that addiction.
“It’s also for friends and family, with the goal of helping them help the person they love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C. Jackson Park and Barbara Schafer’s new book is a compassionate message of encouragement for those seeking to break a painful cycle.
Consumers can purchase “If Your Eye Offends You: A practical guide to overcoming pornography addiction” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “If Your Eye Offends You: A practical guide to overcoming pornography addiction,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Park and Schafer share, “Pornography; it’s literally everywhere. Many men (and women too) struggle with an addiction to pornography.
“Is there an answer? Is there hope? The answer to both questions is yes. This book is aimed at any person who is addicted to pornography, with the goal of helping them break that addiction.
“It’s also for friends and family, with the goal of helping them help the person they love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C. Jackson Park and Barbara Schafer’s new book is a compassionate message of encouragement for those seeking to break a painful cycle.
Consumers can purchase “If Your Eye Offends You: A practical guide to overcoming pornography addiction” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “If Your Eye Offends You: A practical guide to overcoming pornography addiction,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories