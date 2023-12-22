Suzanne Zech’s Newly Released "My God, My All" is a Potent Resource for Personal Reflection and Study of God’s Word
“My God, My All” from Christian Faith Publishing author Suzanne Zech shares a powerful discussion of connection and inspiration through engaging verse and thoughtful testimony.
Corvallis, MT, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “My God, My All,” a message of God’s unending promise, is the creation of published author, Suzanne Zech, a dedicated wife, mother of four, and grandmother to six.
Zech shares, “'I love you more than you can ever know, and I long for you to search for Me with all your heart. I want to be found, and I want to give you purpose, understanding and freedom! There is so much I have waiting for you if you will come after Me. My desire is to be your All!'
“All Scripture, from Genesis through Revelation, is an incredible, hope-filled invitation from the very heart of God to come to know Him. Every word in the Bible is His heart expressed; it is Him! It is the revealing of His glory while it also exposes the depths of our sinfulness and desperate need for His saving hand.
“We are dearly loved and deeply desired, and He longs for us to know Him and to understand His ways, but mostly to simply love Him and be loved by Him.
“Our lives on earth are just the beginning of this epic journey straight into the heart of the King of the universe, our Dad!
“Be drawn into the pursuit of Him and fall into the freedoms He has for you. There is always more!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Suzanne Zech’s new book will motivate readers seeking closeness with God and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “My God, My All” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My God, My All,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
