Yvonne Johnson Pressley’s Newly Released "Girl Talk" is an Empowering Discussion of the Complexities of Relationships
“Girl Talk” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yvonne Johnson Pressley is an encouraging discussion that motivates readers to look to God’s word for guidance in all types of relationships.
Salters, SC, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Girl Talk”: a powerful reminder of the comfort and guidance one can find through dedicated faith. “Girl Talk” is the creation of published author, Yvonne Johnson Pressley, a dedicated wife and member of St. Mary AME Church.
Johnson Pressley shares, “Has anyone truly understood the many nuances of relationships and navigated them successfully? I would venture to say no one. Mother, daughter, father, son—I would still say none.
“Keep in mind that a man and a woman or a romantic relationship seems to be the most problematic. Everyone wants to be loved, but receiving and giving love are two completely different things. The heart is a delicate thing; in the wrong hands, a heart can be torn to pieces.
“This book can both help and save you from heartache and pain. Just trust in God’s Word and guidance. You’ll find peace, love, and joy when you lean on and depend on God’s guidance.
“Unfortunately, there are too many who don’t believe in or know much about God. They amble alone, doing harm and leaving brokenness in their path. Don’t be a victim anymore. Just be wise enough to learn from past mistakes. Read, apply, be loved, receive love, and be happy!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yvonne Johnson Pressley’s new book will encourage men and women alike to seek blessed connection amongst family, friends, and romantic partners.
Consumers can purchase “Girl Talk” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Girl Talk,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
