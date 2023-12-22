Gwendolyn Smallwood Kimbel’s Newly Released "When the Stars Don’t Shine at Night" is a Powerful Account of One Woman’s Spiritual Awakening
“When the Stars Don’t Shine at Night” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gwendolyn Smallwood Kimbel is a potent memoir that takes readers through a series of deeply personal events that led to a woman’s discovery of her true purpose.
Windsor, NC, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “When the Stars Don’t Shine at Night”: a heartfelt autobiography shared in hope of encouraging others. “When the Stars Don’t Shine at Night” is the creation of published author, Gwendolyn Smallwood Kimbel, a childcare provider for over thirty years who has a passion for aiding those in need.
Kimbel shares, “When the Stars Don’t Shine at Night is a true story where the ending transcends the beginning. As we all experience natural or spiritual darkness, we still need a small light to see. At times we simply need enlightenment as we sit in the darkness of making difficult decisions. As we look for a light to shine upon us, we learn we need to make a conscious choice to switch the spiritual light on to help in making those difficult decisions. Only when we experience the light can we truly see that life is worth living. All we need to do is look up and shine like a star.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gwendolyn Smallwood Kimbel’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers witness a complex journey of personal and spiritual growth and healing.
Consumers can purchase “When the Stars Don’t Shine at Night” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When the Stars Don’t Shine at Night,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kimbel shares, “When the Stars Don’t Shine at Night is a true story where the ending transcends the beginning. As we all experience natural or spiritual darkness, we still need a small light to see. At times we simply need enlightenment as we sit in the darkness of making difficult decisions. As we look for a light to shine upon us, we learn we need to make a conscious choice to switch the spiritual light on to help in making those difficult decisions. Only when we experience the light can we truly see that life is worth living. All we need to do is look up and shine like a star.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gwendolyn Smallwood Kimbel’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers witness a complex journey of personal and spiritual growth and healing.
Consumers can purchase “When the Stars Don’t Shine at Night” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When the Stars Don’t Shine at Night,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories