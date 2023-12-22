Autumn Nall’s Newly Released "The Boy in the Magic Cape" is a Heartfelt Acknowledgement of the Need for More Mental Health Awareness for Children
“The Boy in the Magic Cape” from Christian Faith Publishing author Autumn Nall is a poignant reminder of the complexities of young minds and emotions as a young boy discovers the realities of stress.
Keene, NH, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Boy in the Magic Cape”: a touching reminder to help young readers learn how to process their emotions and seek help as needed. “The Boy in the Magic Cape” is the creation of published author, Autumn Nall, a New Hampshire-based author of her first children’s book. She’s the mother to two little men. She is also a CRSW and program director for The Home for Little Wanderers. She does her best writing on late evenings, when the children have gone to sleep. Autumn loves to create crafts with clay, circuit art, and decorate her home to the fullest for each holiday. Autumn works to spread awareness for mental health in children, specifically young boys.
Nall shares, “The Boy in the Magic Cape. Join us on this journey as we navigate a young boy carrying the weight of the world under his magic cape. As this becomes too much for him to bear, where or who will he turn to?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Autumn Nall’s new book is a touching narrative that will help open up conversation within the home or at school.
Consumers can purchase “The Boy in the Magic Cape” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Boy in the Magic Cape,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
