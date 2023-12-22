Martha Manning Godfrey’s Newly Released "Reflections of My Life" is a Thoughtful Reflection on Key Moments of Challenge and Blessing
“Reflections of My Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Martha Manning Godfrey is a poignant memoir that takes readers through a series of moments that shaped and guided a woman’s spiritual growth.
Rock Hill, SC, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Reflections of My Life”: an enjoyable and uplifting reading experience. “Reflections of My Life” is the creation of published author, Martha Manning Godfrey, who was born in 1936, and lived in a small town, Evans, near Augusta, Georgia. She was named Martha Joyce Richardson, and her name changed to Martha Manning on July 12, 1953, when she married a South Carolina United Methodist minister and have spent most of her life in South Carolina. She is a mother of three children, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She has been a widow since 2006 when her husband died. After publishing the book My Angel and Me, a gentleman bought a copy, read it, and called her. They dated for a year and were married on March 2, 2019.
Godfrey shares, “As I endeavor to share with you, through Reflections of My Life, I am aware of God’s love for all His people. It is my wish that, as you read the different selections, you will begin to develop a desire deep in your soul, to trust God as He gives you strength to work and accomplish the things in your life that might seem too different for you at the time.
“Remember, God never gives us more than we can handle.
“The Lord hath been mindful of us. He will bless us. (Psalm 115:12 RSV)
“This is the third book published by Christian Faith Publishing following 'My Angel and Me and Our World' (a children’s book).
“It is my desire that you will consider reading these three books, and I pray that you will be aware of God’s love for you. This book, Reflections of My Life, can be utilized as a devotional book. Scripture is included to each entry which makes the material more meaningful.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Martha Manning Godfrey’s new book will entertain and inspire as readers consider the author’s message of encouragement in faith.
Consumers can purchase “Reflections of My Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Reflections of My Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
