Jeannine Jordan’s New Book "The Silver Lyre" Tells the Spellbinding Story of an American Student Who Finds the History of the Alhambra in Spain Coming to Life Around Her
Lyman, SC, December 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jeannine Jordan, a retired English language arts teacher who loves literature and world history, has completed her most recent book, “The Silver Lyre”: a fascinating modern adaptation of the legend “The Tale of the Arabian Astrologer” which follows an American student who visits the Alhambra in Spain and is shocked when she is literally drawn into the rich history of the area to experience it first-hand.
In her spare time, author Jeannine Jordan enjoys traveling, sewing, gardening, choir, Bible study, and, most of all, spending time with her children and grandchildren. She currently lives in the Greenville area of South Carolina with her husband, Hal. “The Silver Lyre” is her first book, and she hopes to publish more historical fiction novels that highlight little-known cultures.
Jeannine shares, “Ari is an American student in Spain when she visits the medieval royal city of the Alhambra. Who were the people that lived in these beautiful palaces long ago? In a moment when Ari is alone, the historic site comes to life around her. The people she meets and the adventure she experiences have an effect that lasts long after the day of her visit. Perhaps Ariana the Spanish maiden, the African sultan, and the Arabian astrologer may cast an enchanting spell on you too!”
Published by Fulton Books, Jeannine Jordan’s book is an exhilarating tale that will transport readers back in time on an unforgettable journey to discover the incredible stories of the past alongside Ari. With colorful illustrations by Mary Ann Blackman to bring Jeannine’s tale to life, “The Silver Lyre” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Silver Lyre” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
