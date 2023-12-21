Kaleema Overton Ameen’s New Book, "Hidden in Plain Sight," is an Insightful Guide Designed to Highlight the Warning Signs of Emotional Abuse, Grooming, and Abandonment
Virginia Beach, VA, December 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kaleema Overton Ameen, who spent twenty-seven years writing grants and health care policy, has a passion for volunteerism, and co-hosts an interfaith radio show that promotes community involvement, has completed her most recent book, “Hidden in Plain Sight: Are You Being Groomed for Love-Bombing, Spirit-Breaking, and Abandonment?”: an eye-opening tool to help readers identify the warning signs that they are being manipulated in any kind of relationship.
“Hidden in Plain Sight: Are You Being Groomed for Love-Bombing, Spirit-Breaking, and Abandonment?” is based on the experiences of the author and other women she has interviewed to uncover a diabolical process that can be a gateway to family dysfunction and economic hardship. After undergoing a planned abandonment on a family vacation, Ameen was compelled to write this book, which became an organic step to healing from the trauma of abandonment. The women she interviewed became her sisters in the struggle to survive as they all navigated from tragedy to triumph. Kaleema’s own journey included lodging a public complaint that resulted in an invitation to write a seven-series column.
“This must-have guide exposes nine red flags that you are being groomed for manipulation, abuse and/or abandonment,” writes Ameen. “You are not alone if you missed the red flags. This book exposes how the predator systematically grooms, deceives, and abuses while undetected by family and friends. You will gain insight to love-bombing, weaponizing abandonment, how narcissism fuels abandonment, trauma bonding, and how to seek justice, heal, and thrive! This book is a guide to restoring your life after it has been hit by a tornado of narcissistic destruction.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kaleema Overton Ameen’s book is a powerful tool that will help readers navigate the sinister realities of love-bombing and abandonment that often occurs when people least expect it. Now armed with Ameen’s writings, readers of all walks of life can be more confident in their ability to spot these dangerous forms of manipulation and avoid them before it’s too late.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Hidden in Plain Sight: Are You Being Groomed for Love-Bombing, Spirit-Breaking, and Abandonment?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
