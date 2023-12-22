Hannah Stott’s New Book, "Maybe Tomorrow," Explores a Wife’s Grief Over the Loss of Her Husband Who Has Been Captured While Fighting in Iraq & His Journey to Return Home
Holly, MI, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Hannah Stott, who resides in Michigan and works as a full-time RN, has completed her most recent book, “Maybe Tomorrow”: a powerful and gripping story of a Marine who is captured while fighting in the Middle East and fights to return home, all while his wife and children back home believe he is never coming back and learn to continue on with him.
“Hunter Brown, a United States Marine, knows the Middle East like the back of his hand,” writes Stott. “For years, he has fought on the front lines, trying to eliminate evil and maintain liberty. In 2000, Hunter gets deployed to Iraq and is captured by an uprising extremist group. For five years, he is held hostage and tortured by the men who took him.
“Meanwhile at home, Hunter’s wife, Colette, struggles to move on as she realizes her husband won’t be returning. She is told that he is missing, although she can’t help but think he’s gone forever.
“As Hunter never stops fighting on the other side of the world to make it home, Colette and their children move on without him. Despite Hunter’s will to survive, it’s not an easy fight. Is he destined to return home, or will fate get in his way?”
Published by Fulton Books, Hannah Stott’s book began to take form when the author was only nine years old, and she eventually finished it while attending nursing school in between studying for exams. Through “Maybe Tomorrow,” Stott explores what it is like to grieve the loss of a loved one while also examining the devastating toll that PTSD can have on a returning soldier’s life. Expertly paced and full of raw emotions, Hannah weaves a heartfelt and character-driven novel that is sure to leave readers spellbound, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Maybe Tomorrow” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
