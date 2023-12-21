J.M Freeman’s New Book, "Aeaea: Book One," is an Exhilarating Adventure Novel About the Consequences a Young Woman Faces When She Boldly Dares to Question Her Reality
New York, NY, December 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author J.M Freeman, an up-and-coming writer with a lifelong passion for literature, has completed her most recent book, “Aeaea: Book One”: a gripping and potent first installment to a spellbinding trilogy.
In her novel, Freeman writes, “When I was little, I scared my parents’ friends by talking about the edge, about the people who would occasionally drop off supplies, and about the Central Zone. I soon realized that this would only cause more issues. So my parents taught me to hold back my impulses to share what I had seen. I mainly entertain myself. Do my work quietly. Make small talk with the kids I pass by on the street. Even when it’s just Nolan and me at home, I try to avoid discussing anything that has to do with our parents—like memories we have of them or our feelings about them or even if we remember what they look like. Nolan might start asking the wrong questions, and what would happen then?”
Published by Fulton Books, J.M Freeman’s book is the remarkable story of Oaklynn, a fearless young woman who lives on an isolated island cut off from the rest of the world. After her parents died tragically, Oaklynn is forced to grow up quickly and provide for her younger brother, Nolan. Despite her responsibilities, Oaklynn can’t help but nurture her sense of curiosity, and she yearns to uncover the mysteries of the secluded island she calls home.
When an earthquake strikes the island, Oaklynn’s world as she knows it is turned upside down. She is met with a dastardly new foe whose identity shocks her to her very core. Oaklynn teams up with her brother and closest friends, and together they must make the difficult choice to leave everything behind or chance exposing a life-changing secret. With rich worldbuilding, “Aeaea: Book One” is a thrilling read that is hard to put down.
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase “Aeaea: Book One” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
