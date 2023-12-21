Jan Walters’s New Book, "Hazzard Avenue: Book 4," is a Chilling New Installment in the Epic "A Ghost and A Cop" Series That Pushes the Characters Further Than Ever Before
Indianola, IA, December 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jan Walters, an accomplished writer of horror with several novels and screenplays under her belt, has completed her most recent book, “Hazzard Avenue: Book 4”: a gripping and potent adventure following a man torn between two realities.
“Since when is talking to a ghost a normal occurrence?” writes Walters in her novel. “Detective Brett O’Shea rubbed his sleep-crusted eyes. The terrors he had fought the past three years had taken a toll on his body and, more importantly, his soul. He’d witnessed things that no man should ever see. It was unimaginable, facing the realization that paranormal anomalies existed: monsters had tried to kill him and those he loved. How did one come to grips with that?”
Published by Fulton Books, Jan Walters’s book is the thrilling continuation of the author’s “A Ghost and A Cop” series. The story picks up as Detective Brett O’Shea accepts his new norm amongst the paranormal. He’s joined by his ghostly partner and murdered great-grandfather, Michael O’Shea, on a new journey of ghoulish hijinks. Join Brett as he struggles to balance his career as a cop with his not-so-secret life as a monster-slaying companion to a ghost.
Author Jan Walters grew up infatuated by police stories. With four generations of men in her family serving in the Des Moines Police Department, Walters is never short on ideas for her series. Walters’ great-grandfather was the Chief of Detectives in the 1940s, and “A Ghost and A Cop” was inspired by thoughts of her great-grandfather and her son getting to work together on the force. Can two men with opposite personalities on opposite sides of the mortal plane work together to solve crimes?
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase “Hazzard Avenue: Book 4” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
