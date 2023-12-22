Dennis C. Jones’s New Book, "Boker Tov, Visions and Dreams of a Pilgrim," Discusses the Author’s Inspirational Journey of Self-Discovery
Lakeland, MN, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dennis C. Jones has completed his most recent book, “Boker Tov, Visions and Dreams of a Pilgrim”: a gripping and potent memoir that follows the author’s journey through life amid changing times.
Author Dennis C. Jones lived in the Seattle area of Washington during the turbulent 1960s sexual/drug revolution and Vietnam War. Finding himself held captive to the cultural malaise, he embarked upon a quest to discover the meaning and purpose of life. An incredible adventure awaited in the form of a hitchhiking journey across Canada that would forever change the course of his life. Emerging as a prophetic voice for our current unsettled generation, he now resides in Minnesota with his beloved family where he fulfills his passion to bring the light of Christ’s hope to other searching souls.
Jones discusses his work, sharing, “I have drawn inspiration from the book, The Pilgrim’s Progress, written in 1678 by John Bunyan, an English author who was imprisoned for preaching the gospel of Christ without a license. It is an allegorical story of a man named Christian, the pilgrim who fled the city of Destruction and made his way to the celestial city but was hindered by countless pitfalls and temptations. Assisted along his journey by those who fairly warned him and showed him great kindness. Mine is a true accounting of one humbled pilgrim among many, each bearing scars from the dangers encountered and delightful tales of narrow escapes. Please join me at the crackling campfire, where faces glow golden and genuine friendships are forged.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dennis C. Jones’s book takes readers along for the author’s remarkable journey, prompting them to introspect and learn something new about themselves along the way.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “Boker Tov, Visions and Dreams of a Pilgrim” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
