Dakota Olson’s New Book, "The Zodiac Pinup Girls: Coloring Book," is a Series of Illustrations Depicting Twelve Beautiful Girls Waiting to be Brought to Life with Color
Greeley, CO, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dakota Olson has completed her most recent book, “The Zodiac Pinup Girls: Coloring Book”: a captivating assortment of artwork that takes readers through the twelve zodiac signs, inviting them to add their creative touch to each illustration through adding color.
Olson writes, “Get to know your astrology sun sign just by coloring in this zodiac pinup girl coloring book. Each of the 12 zodiac signs are represented by their corresponding chart and followed by their own pinup girl in their resonating world. Enjoy this fun twist of coloring, pinup girls, and basic astrology education.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dakota Olson’s book perfectly encapsulates each of the zodiac signs through the use of artwork of pinup girls that are all just as beautiful and eye-catching as the next., “The Zodiac Pinup Girls” will have artists of all backgrounds greatly enjoying bringing each piece of art to life and getting to know each of the zodiac signs.
Those who wish to experience this artistic work can purchase “The Zodiac Pinup Girls: Coloring Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
