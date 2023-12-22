Author Lee Anne Schweitzer’s New Book, "Murder By Any Other Name," Centers Around the Death of a Small Town Music Teacher, Which Quickly Turns Into a Murder Investigation
Recent release “Murder By Any Other Name” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lee Anne Schweitzer is a captivating tale that centers around a detective's investigation into the death of a music teacher. When it becomes apparent that her death is actually a murder, detective Beebe Givens enlists the help of coroner and funeral director, Jacob Heist, to help her crack the case.
Wilburton, OK, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lee Anne Schweitzer, a loving mother and grandmother as well as a retired English teacher who keeps busy by occasionally teaching English classes at Eastern Oklahoma State College, has completed his/her new book, “Murder By Any Other Name”: a gripping murder mystery that follows a small town detective who teams up with the coroner and undertaker to solve the baffling case of the killing of a local music teacher.
Schweitzer shares, “Chelsea and Melody have recently lost their father to cancer, and now their mother is found dead lying in her bed. It looks like murder. Detective Beebe Givens has to determine who would want to murder a music teacher and why. The suspects are few in the small town of Covington, but no one is talking. She is stymied at every turn. She enlists the help of the part-time coroner and funeral director, Jacob Heist. Together they unravel the mystery that has engulfed the small Texas community.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lee Anne Schweitzer’s enthralling tale will lead readers on a thrilling ride as they follow Detective Beebe and Jacob’s journey to discover the truth of who could have possibly killed Chelsea and Melody’s mother. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Schweitzer weaves a spellbinding novel with danger seemingly lurking around every turn that fans of the murder mystery genre won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Murder By Any Other Name” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
