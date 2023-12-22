Author Lee Anne Schweitzer’s New Book, "Murder By Any Other Name," Centers Around the Death of a Small Town Music Teacher, Which Quickly Turns Into a Murder Investigation

Recent release “Murder By Any Other Name” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lee Anne Schweitzer is a captivating tale that centers around a detective's investigation into the death of a music teacher. When it becomes apparent that her death is actually a murder, detective Beebe Givens enlists the help of coroner and funeral director, Jacob Heist, to help her crack the case.