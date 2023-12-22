Author Anita Quinn Billingslea’s New Book, "Anaya’s Journey to the Fifth Dimension," Follows One Woman’s Ascension as She Strengthens Her Connection to God
Recent release “Anaya’s Journey to the Fifth Dimension” from Newman Springs Publishing author Anita Quinn Billingslea is an exciting story with over thirty hand-drawn color illustrations about Anaya’s search to find her own truths about the origin of mankind, the purpose behind living on earth, and where the journey ultimately goes.
Riverdale, GA, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Anita Quinn Billingslea, who moved from Alaska back to live in the lower forty-eight twenty-one years ago, has completed her new book, “Anaya’s Journey to the Fifth Dimension”: a compelling book that merges the current knowledge of science and religion to enlighten readers with the concept that all humans have an inheritance from their prime Creator God of eternal life.
Author Anita Quinn Billingslea is a widow and was married for forty years to Alvin Jerome Billingslea. She has three grown children and nine grandchildren. Anita was employed as a senior manager for the government for fifty-five years before retiring in 2019.
While growing up in southwest Detroit, Michigan, during the 1950s, Anita started reading, writing, and drawing pictures at an early age. To this day, she still loves the continued pursuit of researching and learning about real hidden truths relating to religion, science, and education. Some of Anita’s educational accomplishments include a bachelor’s degree in nursing, a master’s degree in organizational leadership, and a doctorate in holistic medicine. Anita loves art and listening to and playing all genres of music. Some of her favorite hobbies include drawing animated art, playing the piano, organ, and guitar, shopping, reading, writing, gardening, watching unlimited amounts of cartoons, and hiking in nature.
Anita writes, “Our job while we are experiencing the gift of life on earth is to learn how to love, become one with who you love, and to complete the hands-on training for the job you selected before you with your free will descended to the earth plane. The main key is to love God first, be obedient to God, and love yourself and others. There is no grade skipping. We each must walk our own path and complete the job we agreed on before our ascension back to the heavenly realms. Now is the time for each of us to remember why we are here, to be happy and complete your job.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Anita Quinn Billingslea’s captivating work reminds readers that they are all connected as one in the human collective as well as with God as being a part of His divine, universal family.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Anaya’s Journey to the Fifth Dimension” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
