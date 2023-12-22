Author Anita Quinn Billingslea’s New Book, "Anaya’s Journey to the Fifth Dimension," Follows One Woman’s Ascension as She Strengthens Her Connection to God

Recent release “Anaya’s Journey to the Fifth Dimension” from Newman Springs Publishing author Anita Quinn Billingslea is an exciting story with over thirty hand-drawn color illustrations about Anaya’s search to find her own truths about the origin of mankind, the purpose behind living on earth, and where the journey ultimately goes.