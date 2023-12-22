Author Dawn Fisher’s New Book, "Our American Flag," is a Captivating Look at the Interesting History Behind America's Flag and Its Different Iterations Over the Years
Recent release “Our American Flag” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dawn Fisher explores how, when, and where the first American Flag design was created to represent the great nation of the United States. As Fisher's story continues on, readers will be able to discover how this flag design has shifted throughout the years to become its current style that's been in use since 1959.
Oregon City, OR, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dawn Fisher, a writer who holds a lifelong passion for her country and its history, has completed her new book, “Our American Flag”: a fascinating overview of the history behind the American Flag and the ways its style has changed over the years to represent the growth and changing size of the United States.
Fisher writes, “‘Our American Flag’ was written to inspire minds of all ages, to see the symbols of America, and to learn and understand why it is so important that every generation learns the details and meanings of our flag. Let this book be a spark, a beginning, a way to enhance your patriotism.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dawn Fisher’s enlightening tale is inspired by the author’s desire to encourage within others the same passion and respect the author has not only for America and its flag, but also books and the secrets they hold. With the help of “Our American Flag,” readers of all ages and backgrounds can come together and understand what the American Flag truly stands for and how its iconic design came to be.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase "Our American Flag" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Categories