Author Dawn Fisher’s New Book, "Our American Flag," is a Captivating Look at the Interesting History Behind America's Flag and Its Different Iterations Over the Years

Recent release “Our American Flag” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dawn Fisher explores how, when, and where the first American Flag design was created to represent the great nation of the United States. As Fisher's story continues on, readers will be able to discover how this flag design has shifted throughout the years to become its current style that's been in use since 1959.