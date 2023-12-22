Authors William and Patricia Miller’s New Book, "Miracles at the Garden," Celebrates Miracles as the Fruit of the Christian Faith
Recent release “Miracles at the Garden” from Newman Springs Publishing authors William and Patricia Miller shares testimonies of thirty-five members of one unique, Bible-based church. These members have experienced the truth of miracles.
The Villages, FL, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- William and Patricia Miller have completed their new book, “Miracles at the Garden”: a collection of moving testimonies that touch on nearly every aspect of human experience—miraculous medical recoveries, the birth of children, accidents avoided, financial crises, and many other unforgettable events that can only be explained by God’s intervention.
William Miller spent thirty-five years of his career with an international corporation. He developed its operations in Chicago, Detroit, and Cleveland, before serving in executive management, leading the company’s management development programs. After retiring, he founded his own company, Performance Leadership, LLC, a consulting company focused on helping other companies improve performance through better hiring and training systems. He is a published author of books on business management.
Patricia Miller spent her career in administrative positions at the executive level at Ashland Oil, Procter & Gamble, Vlasic Foods, and Wayne State University.
William and Patricia are faithful Christians, active in The Garden Worship Center, a Christ-centered, Bible-based church in Belleview, Florida. There, the couple conducts adult Bible study classes for the church. That is where the idea for this book originated. All profits from this book are going toward the church’s building fund.
William writes, “As you will read in the following chapters, Jesus still performs miracles today. Miracles happen if it is God’s will and in His character. Our objective in this book is to share testimonies of miracles received by members of our church. These testimonies demonstrate God’s intervention in people’s lives and clearly illustrate the power and presence of our living God. We pray that you get to know Him better, that you believe Jesus is your Savior, and that you, too, will be blessed with miracles through the power of the Holy Spirit as needed in your life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, William and Patricia Miller’s work inspires readers, reminding them of God’s desire for a personal relationship with them.
Readers who wish to experience this rejuvenating work can purchase “Miracles at the Garden” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
