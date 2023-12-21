Author Michael Bussen’s New Book, “Living the Last Words of Jesus (‘You Shall Be My Witnesses’),” Explores a Christian’s Duty to Spread Christ’s Gospel to Others
“Living the Last Words of Jesus (‘You Shall Be My Witnesses’): Essential, Effective, and Easy Evangelism (Witnessing) for Every Christian (Including Us Introverts)” from author Michael Bussen is a stirring account of why it is every Christian’s responsibility and privilege to gladly and assertively share Christ's Gospel message in the hope of drawing others to receive the Lord Jesus and His eternal salvation. Also, how to make that much easier for all believer-witnesses, including introverts.
Bangor, PA, December 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael Bussen, who found his way to the Lord through the bold intervention of young missionaries who reached him with the Gospel while in college, has completed his new book, “Living the Last Words of Jesus (‘You Shall Be My Witnesses’): Essential, Effective, and Easy Evangelism (Witnessing) for Every Christian (Including Us Introverts)”: a powerful guide to helping readers break through the various barriers to sharing their faith so that others who are lost can find their way to God.
Bussen writes, “Living the last words of Jesus is about essential, effective, and easy (or at least easier) evangelism for every Christian (including us introverts). This book seeks to help followers of Jesus become ongoingly good and faithful and fruitful witnesses for Jesus, making Him and all in heaven happier and happier (as in Luke 15). Also reaching more and more lost souls will bring eternal joys to those converted, as well as bring more happiness to those of you who become such faithful, effective witnesses for Christ. This will bring such witnesses joyful heavenly reward-treasures from our wonderful, gracious Savior-God! So hopefully this book helps to make everybody it touches happier, especially the Lord!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Bussen’s new book will help readers understand why Christians need to be involved in Gospel witnessing outreach, and how it can be made easier for every Christian including for introverted followers of Christ. Drawing on his own experiences, Bussen hopes to inspire Christians to seek out those who are lost and help them enter into Christ’s salvation and forever Kingdom family.
Readers can purchase “Living the Last Words of Jesus (‘You Shall Be My Witnesses’): Essential, Effective, and Easy Evangelism (Witnessing) for Every Christian (Including Us Introverts)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
