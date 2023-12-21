Author Michael Bussen’s New Book, “Living the Last Words of Jesus (‘You Shall Be My Witnesses’),” Explores a Christian’s Duty to Spread Christ’s Gospel to Others

“Living the Last Words of Jesus (‘You Shall Be My Witnesses’): Essential, Effective, and Easy Evangelism (Witnessing) for Every Christian (Including Us Introverts)” from author Michael Bussen is a stirring account of why it is every Christian’s responsibility and privilege to gladly and assertively share Christ's Gospel message in the hope of drawing others to receive the Lord Jesus and His eternal salvation. Also, how to make that much easier for all believer-witnesses, including introverts.