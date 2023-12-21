Author Frank Patka’s New Book, "The Returning Citizen’s Survival Guide: First Edition," Offers Advice for Navigating the Barriers and Obstacles of Re-Entry
Recent release “The Returning Citizen’s Survival Guide: First Edition” from Covenant Books author Frank Patka was written by a returning citizen for individuals preparing to be released from prison.
Bend, OR, December 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Frank Patka has completed his new book, “The Returning Citizen’s Survival Guide: First Edition”: an impactful guide that offers a survival checklist key for anyone going through a time of transition and change.
After serving seventy months in prison for armed robbery, Frank Patka became a returning citizen and started a new life with his estranged community. Frank was able to navigate the barriers and obstacles of re-entry because of securing fundamental needs, like safe housing, employment, transportation, and a healthy support system. However, many of his friends and fellow returning citizens did not share Frank’s experience after release. After watching his friends succumb to addiction, go back to prison, and even lose their lives, Frank realized many people getting out of prison are disconnected from the reality of how to live.
In 2017, Frank founded Changing Patterns, a nonprofit with a mission to support citizens returning home from incarceration to become healthy, well-respected members of their families, and productive members of our communities.
Changing Patterns began to focus on providing personal mentoring for returning citizens and act as a networking opportunity for clients to connect with community resources as the mentoring program was rolling out COVID hit the United States, and everyone’s lives changed.
Bursting with energy and motivation backed by years of research and personal experience, Frank wrote the first draft of “Returning Citizen’s Survival Guide” in the first two weeks of the shutdown. The book was written for people who are incarcerated within one year until release and for the purpose of better preparing them to be successful in their re-entry.
This is his first book and is currently working with his team in Oregon to develop more material and support returning citizens with their nonprofit, Changing Patterns.
Frank writes, “Every major transition that happens in our life requires us to change within ourselves. These changes to our lifestyle include adjustments to our behavior, beliefs, habits, routines, and traditions. Consider moving to a different country. This significant transition might demand changes in language, culture, etiquette, and so much more! It is during these moments that life provides us motivation to tinker with who we have been, evaluate our honest discoveries, and make intentional adjustments to improve our experience.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Frank Patka’s new book offers key guidance for those navigating major transitions in life.
Readers can purchase “The Returning Citizen’s Survival Guide: First Edition” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
