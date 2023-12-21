Author Rachel Marie Keels’s New Book, "Bury Me, I Will Grow," is a Fascinating Read Exploring the Impact That Embracing Life’s Trials and Lessons Can Have on Oneself
Recent release “Bury Me, I Will Grow” from Covenant Books author Rachel Keels is a compelling novel that follows the life of a young woman as she reflects upon her past trials and their lasting impact on her, revealing the beauty and growth that can result from trauma and heartache.
West Haven, CT, December 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rachel Keels, a loving mother and grandmother who aims to write every single day, has completed her new book, “Bury Me, I Will Grow”: a powerful story of a young woman’s journey through life, and the various beautiful moments and traumatic challenges that shaped her path.
Being born into a large family was not always easy for author Rachel Keels as a semi-middle child. Her love has always been drawing, creating, singing, socializing, and sports, among other things. Playing games with her siblings, friends, and attending church services were her staple in life. Now a mother of four children with two grandchildren, it has become a ritual for Keels to write, whether in a diary, journal, or a simple notebook. Among her hobbies, she loves cooking, music, creating, laughing, making memories, and listening to others sort through their individual situations.
“It is the intention to get you, the readers, to examine your life look at the comparison and contrast in your history and embrace it,” writes Keels. “In hopes that you laugh a little, maybe cry, say a prayer, and even recall a friend, person who experience some stinky stuff and grew into something beautiful. Through this book, you can do a self-assessment of your current status then embrace it because all of it is working for your good. On the road to being a better you, there must be a confrontation to give way to illumination and direction. Nothing alive stays alive without leaving an impression, and nothing that dies leaves full of life in it.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rachel Keels’s new book is a powerful story of learning to grow from one’s past, and find acceptance, forgiveness, and healing in spite of life’s trials. Thought-provoking and character-driven, Keels weaves an unforgettable novel that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all walks of life and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Bury Me, I Will Grow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
