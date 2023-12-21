Author Rachel Marie Keels’s New Book, "Bury Me, I Will Grow," is a Fascinating Read Exploring the Impact That Embracing Life’s Trials and Lessons Can Have on Oneself

Recent release “Bury Me, I Will Grow” from Covenant Books author Rachel Keels is a compelling novel that follows the life of a young woman as she reflects upon her past trials and their lasting impact on her, revealing the beauty and growth that can result from trauma and heartache.