Author Gail Pilley Harris’ New Book, “Daughter of Drum Mountain: The Remarkable Life of Muriel Caldwell Pilley,” Shares the Fascinating Story of the Author’s Family
Recent release “Daughter of Drum Mountain: The Remarkable Life of Muriel Caldwell Pilley” from Covenant Books by author Gail Pilley Harris is the story of a brilliant woman who struggled to understand Christianity in a world of war, crushing loss and depression.
Rockford, TN, December 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gail Harris has completed her new book, “Daughter of Drum Mountain: The Remarkable Life of Muriel Caldwell Pilley”: a compelling and unique work that shares the story of the author’s family in China and Borneo from the early 1900s until her mother’s death in 2002.
Author Gail Pilley Harris was born in China, lived in Borneo, went to school in India and graduated from Vanderbilt University with two degrees. She has two sons, three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren and she lives in East Tennessee.
Harris writes “In the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, there is a skeleton of an old car. It lies hidden just over an embankment a couple of miles up the road from Tremont. To the left of the road, the Middle Prong gushes gently over rocks and streams into languid pools. There is nothing left of the skeleton except a rusty frame to suggest it was once a car that took its owners into Knoxville along dusty roads and through small villages. The stories of its occupants and its own myriad journeys are left to the imagination…..And so it is with human stories, countless as the stars in the universe and left only to novelists and bold biographers to document. My own family’s stories are buried in the skeleton collection of photos, letters, diaries and manuscripts which I inherited from my mother when she died in 2002. She was the daughter of missionaries to China and she married the son of missionaries to China, and together they followed the footsteps of their parents and dedicated their own lives to the people of China and then to the people of Sarawak, Malaysia. There is a principle of compassion in the universe, to which we can aspire and support or reject to our detriment. This principle exists independently of religion and yet is found in most religious traditions. Mom and Dad were Christian, and their service of love represented the best Christianity has to offer….I have tried to sketch the lives of my family members against the background of world events to ensure that a brief trace of their lives is recorded for posterity. This is for my dear family.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gail Harris’s new book invites readers to learn about the unique and impactful experiences of her family during tumultuous world events.
Readers can purchase “Daughter of Drum Mountain: The Remarkable Life of Muriel Caldwell Pilley” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
