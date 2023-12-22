Author Amanda Burris’s New Book, "Unusual," is a Powerful Memoir Detailing How the Lord Has Helped the Author to Stand Strong in the Face of Adversity and Struggles
Recent release “Unusual” from Covenant Books author Amanda Burris is a faith-based read that documents the various challenges that author has faced throughout her life and how she has managed to overcome it all through Christ's love and guidance. Throughout her story, Burris reveals the incredible strength that God can provide his children to weather any pain or trial they might endure.
Fresno, CA, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Amanda Burris, grew up on a cattle ranch as a child with her grandparents, mom, and other family members, has completed her new book, “Unusual”: a powerful memoir that follows the author through the trials and tribulations of her life, revealing how each of these instances shaped her and helped her to eventually find Jesus.
“If you told me I’d be here today, believing what I do and working for the Lord, I would’ve told you, you are crazy,” writes Burris. “This is the story of how I found Jesus or, rather, how He chose me and how because of Him, I overcame obstacles like mental illness and finding truth in Jesus, while showing my journey of before, during, and after finding Him.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Amanda Burris’s new book reveals how the author managed to take control of her life and future through Christ, owing all that she has to him. Through sharing her story, Burris aims to connect with readers in the hopes of providing them with a sense of peace and inspiring them to reach out to the Lord for help through any difficult situation they might find themselves in.
Readers can purchase “Unusual” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
