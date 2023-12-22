Author Shiloh Martin, PhD’s New Book, “Finding Hope and Healing,” Aims to Provide a New, Christian Perspective to How One Understands Mental Health Issues
Recent release “Finding Hope and Healing” from Covenant Books author Shiloh Martin, PhD is an enlightening read designed to provide guidance for those struggling with mental health issues and their loved ones. Drawing on his faith and professional expertise, Dr. Martin emphasizes both the importance of seeking professional help while also recognizing the power of faith in the healing process.
Oologah, OK, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shiloh Martin, PhD, a licensed mental health provider with a PhD in clinical psychology as well as an ordained minister, has completed his new book, “Finding Hope and Healing: A Christ-Centered Approach to Mental Illness”: a faith-based read that offers a compassionate and insightful exploration of mental illness through a biblical lens.
With over twenty years of experience in counseling, author Shiloh Martin, PhD has worked with individuals and families struggling with mental illness throughout his entire career. He has been married to his high school sweetheart for many years, and they have been blessed with two daughters and two grandchildren. The author is a sought-after speaker and has presented on mental health issues at numerous conferences and events both nationally and internationally. Considered a leader in his field, Dr. Martin is dedicated to advancing the science of psychology and improving the lives of those he serves. Through his work and in his words, Shiloh is making a difference in the lives of individuals and families all over the world.
“This scripture highlights the importance of supporting and encouraging one another, particularly in times of difficulty. Mental illness can be a challenging and isolating experience, and individuals who are struggling may feel alone or misunderstood. By encouraging and building one another up, we can help promote greater understanding and empathy toward those experiencing mental illness,” writes Dr. Martin.
“Understanding mental illness is of great importance as it can help us to better support and care for those who are struggling with mental health challenges. It is important to remember that mental illness is a real illness and requires the same level of compassion, care, and attention as any other physical illness.”
He continues, “Ultimately, understanding mental illness and the impact it can have on individuals and their loved ones is crucial for creating a more compassionate and supportive society. By turning to God and His Word for guidance and strength, we can better care for ourselves and others who may be struggling with mental health challenges.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shiloh Martin, PhD’s new book explores how, through the right approach and support, those struggling with mental illness can find hope and healing. Thought-provoking and backed by his own professional experience, “Finding Hope and Healing” is a valuable tool for those seeking to understand mental illness from a Christian perspective, and how this lens can be used in helping those who are suffering.
Readers can purchase “Finding Hope and Healing: A Christ-Centered Approach to Mental Illness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
