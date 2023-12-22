Author Shiloh Martin, PhD’s New Book, “Finding Hope and Healing,” Aims to Provide a New, Christian Perspective to How One Understands Mental Health Issues

Recent release “Finding Hope and Healing” from Covenant Books author Shiloh Martin, PhD is an enlightening read designed to provide guidance for those struggling with mental health issues and their loved ones. Drawing on his faith and professional expertise, Dr. Martin emphasizes both the importance of seeking professional help while also recognizing the power of faith in the healing process.